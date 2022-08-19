John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). 33,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 421,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

John Lewis of Hungerford Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.41.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

