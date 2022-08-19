John Eugene Carrington Sells 28,570 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $456,548.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40.

NYSE STEM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Stem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

