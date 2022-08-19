Jing Nealis Sells 50,000 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,656,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 309,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $10,851,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

