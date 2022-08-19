Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

JFIN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $80.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 1,602.49% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

