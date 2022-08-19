Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $312,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

