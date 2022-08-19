Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades AO World (LON:AO) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 65 ($0.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 45 ($0.54).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.71) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Monday, July 4th.

AO stock opened at GBX 42.16 ($0.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.71 million and a P/E ratio of -30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 38.52 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.98.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

