Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 10,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Price Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.75 on Friday. Savaria Co. has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$949.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 165.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Savaria Company Profile

SIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.33.

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.