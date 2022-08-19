JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.13

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $12.01. JBS shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 48,016 shares.

JBS Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03.

About JBS

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Further Reading

