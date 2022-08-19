Jay Lecoryelle Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 922.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,370 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

