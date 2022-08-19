Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Down 2%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.07). 430,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,073,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.09).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 135 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of £411.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75.
About Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.
