Iyo Bank Ltd. Acquires 235,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 28.2% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $95,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

