IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IX Acquisition were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 578.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,712,000.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXAQU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. IX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

IX Acquisition Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

