ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:ITT opened at $82.69 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

