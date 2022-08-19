Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Itron stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 435,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,064. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $86.49.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

