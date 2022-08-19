Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.
Itron Price Performance
Itron stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 435,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,064. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $86.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.