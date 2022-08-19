iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $5.81 on Friday, reaching $424.24. 175,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

