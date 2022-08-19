iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $425.82. 219,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

