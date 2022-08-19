iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000.

Shares of EWI opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

