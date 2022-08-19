iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 79,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

