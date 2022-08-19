ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NYSE:IS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. ironSource has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

