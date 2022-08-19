IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $497,650.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. 190,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,354. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 302,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

