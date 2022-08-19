Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Sean E. George Sells 22,085 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Invitae Stock Performance
NYSE NVTA opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
See Also
