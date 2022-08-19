Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS: WDOFF) recently:

8/15/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

8/15/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

8/12/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.25 to C$9.00.

8/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

7/21/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00.

7/20/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

7/18/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

7/18/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,640. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

