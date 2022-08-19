Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

