InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $388.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.55 and a 200 day moving average of $383.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

