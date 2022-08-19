Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 205,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

