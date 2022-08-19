Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 80,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,309. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $631.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

