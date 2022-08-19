Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $3,036,710.92 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $655.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $577.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
