Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 4,906 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,288. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 916,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

