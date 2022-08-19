Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 4,906 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,288. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.