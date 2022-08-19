Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Sells 18,830 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.34. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Momentive Global

Several brokerages have commented on MNTV. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

