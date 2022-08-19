Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.10. 4,665,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,082. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

