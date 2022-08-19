Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA opened at $357.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

