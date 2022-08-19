Insider Selling: LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Major Shareholder Sells $83,160,000.00 in Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LSB Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LXU stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

