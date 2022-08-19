Insider Selling: LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Major Shareholder Sells $83,160,000.00 in Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
LSB Industries Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of LXU stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Featured Stories
