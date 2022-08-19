Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $10,453,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.