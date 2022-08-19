Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $105,075.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

