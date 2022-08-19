Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $297,300.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

