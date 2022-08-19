Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells 6,253 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dyer Corey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,638,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,771,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

