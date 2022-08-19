Insider Selling: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $220,444.42 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.16.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

