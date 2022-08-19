Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) SVP Sells 6,466 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

