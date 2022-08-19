Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 130,741 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. 1,751,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 121,169 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

