Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 130,741 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. 1,751,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.