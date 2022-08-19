Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CRI opened at $83.72 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.