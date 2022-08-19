Insider Selling: Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,265,878.40 in Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $1,265,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,288,053 shares in the company, valued at $32,540,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A/Npc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Astra Space stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00.

Astra Space Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $1.31 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

