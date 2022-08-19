Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells $174,600.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

