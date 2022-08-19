Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,105,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,672. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,150.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,762 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 1,166,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,853,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

