Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,482.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,346. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
