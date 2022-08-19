Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,482.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,346. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

