Insider Buying: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Acquires 8,400 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Health Catalyst Price Performance
HCAT stock remained flat at $11.83 during midday trading on Friday. 978,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,453. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $57.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.