Insider Buying: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Acquires 8,400 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock remained flat at $11.83 during midday trading on Friday. 978,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,453. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Health Catalyst Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.