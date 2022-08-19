Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
IVREF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.32.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
