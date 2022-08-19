Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Down 5.4%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

About Industrias Peñoles

(Get Rating)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

