Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 23.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 154,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 83,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

