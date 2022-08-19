Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $12.57 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

