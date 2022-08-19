Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits One Day Volume of $356,131.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00740094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

